(CNN Wires) -- A police department in Henderson, Nevada released body camera video and a boy's chilling 911 call that led to an officer-involved shooting.
On October 21, officers responded to a residence after a 911 call disconnected. The 911 call was the moment a 7-year-old boy called police, screaming his own mother was attacking him with a knife as he cried helplessly.
"My mom is trying to kill me," the boy said in the call.
The boy's mother can be heard in the background giving dispatch their address and rambling about her and her son needing to kill each other.
The 911 call disconnected before dispatch was able to get more information to warn offices what they'd be walking into.
When police arrived, the blooded boy stumbled out the door.
Officers walked inside the apartment and found the mother, identified as 37-year-old Claudia Rodriguez. She was found incoherent and armed with a knife and police said she began struggling with an officer.
During the struggle, she got hold of the officer's gun and she fired a shot. Three other shots can be heard. One of those struck Rodriguez and killed her.
The 7-year-old boy was taken to a trauma center and underwent an emergency surgery. He's expected to recover.
The police officers were not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.