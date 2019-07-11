ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A boy was killed and two people were airlifted after a pickup truck crashed into an buggy south of Farmington Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on northbound Highway OO south of Highway DD around 6:45 a.m.
An 8-year-old boy who was in the buggy was pronounced dead. Four people, ages 10, 12, 28 and 50, who were also in the buggy were seriously injured in the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Authorities said the two teens who were in the pickup truck, ages 16 and 17, were headed to work at the time of the crash. They were not injured.
Highway OO was closed in both directions following the crash. It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, those inside the buggy were part of a nearby Mennonite community.
Editor's note: Missouri State Highway Patrol officials originally told News 4 those inside the buggy were members of an Amish community out of Farmington that was established five years ago.
