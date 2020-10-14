MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The 11-year-old who died after being hit by a car Tuesday morning was a sixth grader at Parkway Northeast Middle School, the school district confirmed to News 4.
The incident happened in the southbound lanes of Intestate 270 near Olive around 6:30 a.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy was walking eastbound across the southbound lanes and had stopped in lane one when he was hit.
The driver reportedly attempted to stop before striking the boy.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The school district identified him Wednesday as Zaelynn Wiseman.
Parkway Northeast Middle School Principal Kevin M. Martin sent a letter to families after Wiseman was identified asking them to keep his family and friends in their thoughts. He also wrote that social workers, school counselors and care coordinators would be on hand throughout Thursday to talk with students and staff.
