KENT COUNTY, Mich. (KMOV.com) -- It was adoption day for a Michigan boy who decided to invite more than just his new family.
5-year-old Michael Clark dressed to the nines and was so excited he could hardly sit still just moments before his adoption was finalized.
Michael wanted everyone to see his bid day so he invited his entire kindergarten class who waved hearts and cheered him on during the ceremony.
After fostering Michael for a year, his parents Andrea and Dave knew they had found the right fit for their family.
“He brings us a lot of joy,” Andrea said. “He’s just so full of energy and so full of love. It’s just been great for everybody.”
Michael jumped for joy while posing for pictures with his new parents and his classmates.
“It is a great tribute to Michael that he had so many of his classmates here and so many said he was their best friend, too,” said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Stephen Markman.
To cap of Michael’s big day was meeting Santa Claus.
“Giving a kid a permanent home, a forever family, is just the best gift you can give anybody,” Andrea said.
In total, 36 kids were adopted Thursday as part of the 23rd Annual Adoption Day in Kent County.
