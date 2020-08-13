ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A child was shot in north St. Louis Thursday morning.
According to police, the boy was shot in the hand in the 4500 block of Adelaide shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities have not released the child’s exact age but said he was under 10 years old.
The boy was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
Police said preliminary information is that the shooting was accidental.
No other details have been released.
