ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 9-year-old boy was injured when shots were fired in south St. Louis Monday morning.
The incident happened in the 3900 block of Ray just before 7:40 a.m.
Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts
Fire officials told News 4 the boy was inside a car with his father when an argument began between the man and suspect. The male suspect then shot at the boy's father, injuring the 9-year-old.
Fire officials told News 4 the boy suffered a graze wound to the head. Police then said they do not believe the boy was hit by the gunfire.
The injured boy was talking at the scene and taken to the hospital.
No one else was reportedly injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.