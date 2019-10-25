ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old boy suffered an injury to his leg after a he exited his school bus and was hit by a black Pontiac Thursday afternoon.
Police said the boy was near Goodfellow Blvd. and Lalite Ave. when he got out of the school bus around 5 p.m. Thursday. He attempted to cross the street when a driver drove around the bus, struck the boy and left the scene.
Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
