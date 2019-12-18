ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot through a closed door in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood overnight.
Around 2 a.m., a woman, man and 12-year-old boy were inside their home in the 900 block of N. Garrison Avenue when they heard knocking at the front door. The 40-year-old woman went to the front door after asking who was there, at which time the unknown suspect fired multiple shots through the closed door, according to police.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her torso. She was listed in critical, stable condition.
The man and boy were not injured in the incident.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.