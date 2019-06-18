ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy hit by a foul ball at Busch Stadium on Monday night is going to be okay, the Cardinals said in a statement Tuesday.
Miami Marlin Starlin Castro hit a foul ball down the left field line, which hit a young fan. Medical crews examined him and he returned to his seat to watch the rest of the game.
In 2017, the Cardinals expanded netting from dugout to dugout. The White Sox recently announced they are extending the netting from foul pole to foul pole at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Cardinals released the following statement about the boy being hit:
We are pleased to report the fan hit by a foul ball in the fourth inning of last night’s game is fine. Thanks to the quick attention of our usher staff and medical professionals on site, the boy was attended to and returned to his seat to enjoy the rest of the game and Cardinals’ victory.
Fan safety in our stadium is of paramount importance, and, as such, we continue to review our policies as well as the recommendations from Major League Baseball’s Office of the Commissioner.
Our netting extends from dugout to dugout—updates we implemented in 2017, ahead of many other teams.
In an effort to remind fans to stay vigilant, we also have a number a signs throughout the stadium reminding fans to watch for objects leaving the field.
In addition, we have a dedicated page on our website informing fans of the sections which are covered with protective netting--Cardinals.com/Netting.
News 4 reached to the Marlins to see if they are addressing the issue in their own ballpark. The club did not comment.
