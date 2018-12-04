DENVER (KMOV.com) -- Snowball fights are legal in Severance, Co. as of Monday after a 9-year-old boy convinced the town to take part in the winter pastime.
According to CNN, Dane Best gave a three-minute presentation to the Severance Town Board about why children should participate in snowball fights and answered questions about safety issues. It was a success, boys and girls can now enjoy the fun, snowy activity.
Best had the honor of throwing the town's first legal snowball.
The snowball fight ban was a portion of a bigger ordinance issued by the board that prohibited people from throwing stones and other objects, according to CNN.
