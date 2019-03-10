ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One juvenile was rescued after being trapped at the Stolle Road Quarry in St. Clair County for 40 minutes Sunday afternoon.
Police said a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old entered the fenced area and found keys to a forklift truck and started using it. The truck eventually rolled over on the side of a hill.
Police said one of the kids was thrown out and injured his ankle, while the other became trapped underneath by his hand.
Fire and rescue crews helped lift the equipment off the boy's hand. He was transported to a local hospital.
Police said his injuries are not life threatening but will need extensive care.
The quarry is off of I-255 between Cahokia and Dupo.
