CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A child drowned in the Big River near Cedar Hill in Jefferson County, Mo. Sunday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said the 11-year-old boy was at a family outing celebrating somebody else's birthday by the Big River. The boy was wearing a life jacket and swimming downstream when he got stuck on a log in the middle of the river and went under the water at 3:15 p.m.
A Jefferson County deputy took off his uniform and swam and pulled him out and administered CPR. The boy didn't make it. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.