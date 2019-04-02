MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 9-year-old boy died less than a week after a house fire in Madison County.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 400 block of California in Rosewood Heights around 12:30 a.m. Friday and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the home.
Firefighters said a father sustained burns and told crews that a 9-year-old boy with autism was still inside the home. First responders found that child about 8-feet inside the house. Both the father and the child were rushed to the hospital.
A mother and another child were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Fire officials on the scene said two of the four people taken to the hospital were in critical condition.
Tuesday morning, police said the boy rescued from the home had died.
Fire officials told News 4 the fire started in the basement.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. Officials have not determined a cause.
Editor's note: The Fire Chief of Rosewood Heights originally told News 4 the boy who was pulled from the home was 11 years old. After the boy's death, the Mike Dixon with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the boy was 9.
