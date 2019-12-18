ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The boy pulled from an outdoor pool in January-Wabash Park in Ferguson on Tuesday afternoon has died.
Police said at least two children climbed over a six-foot high fence into the pool area before one of them, a 10-year-old boy, got on the the diving board. He then fell into the pool.
"He went on top of the diving board, you can see his footprints. He just lost his footing and fell right in there," said witness Larry Henry.
Police confirmed the 10-year-old boy fell into icy 7-foot deep water. Thankfully, someone called 911.
"The gate was locked so the officer was able to scale over the fence and get inside the pool area and immediately got into the water to help the child," said Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong.
Ferguson officer Jamez Knighten dove into the water. Right behind him was Calverton Park officer Chris Robertson, who used bolt cutters to open the locked gate before going into the ice-covered water.
"We actually teach our officers don't become a victim, but he's got that type of heart to respond and just jump right in there. They do say he saved the other officers life along with the child," said Calverton Park Police Chief Jim Buchanan.
While many fire departments prepare for ice rescues, it is not usually park of the usual training for police officers.
The officers resuscitated the boy and rushed him to a St. Louis hospital. They believe he was in the water for up to 20 minutes. Chief Armstrong said the boy died Wednesday morning at the hospital.
"We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family & friends on the loss of their loved one, you all are in our thoughts and prayers," Chief Armstrong said in a press release.
Both officers sustained hypothermia during the rescue attempt. They were treated at a hospital and released.
How the children were able to get into the locked pool area is under investigation.
