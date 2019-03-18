ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy died after being struck by a car in the Central West End Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 4140 block of Delmar Boulevard around 8 a.m.
An official with the St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 the child, later identified as Trent Davis, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. About two hours after the incident, police said the 11-year-old had died of his injuries.
Trent's mother told News 4 he was waiting for the bus when the accident occurred.
Neighbor Diana Thomas said the boy and his mom forgot money for the city bus so the boy ran back to their home to grab it. When he returned is when he was struck by the car.
"Could you imagine seeing it? That’s what that mother did. She saw that as she was standing at the bus stop," said Thomas.
A St. Louis Public School District official confirmed to News 4 that Trent was a fifth grader at Farragut Elementary School. The official said grief counselors were called to the school Monday.
"Our focus today, and in the days to come, is on the students and staff of Farragut Elementary," read the statement from the school district. "The death of a student is a heartbreaking blow to a school community, and we are doing all we can to provide grief counseling and other services through our crisis team."
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a silver car with a broken front windshield. Police say the driver stayed on the scene.
No charges have been filed as of Monday night.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
