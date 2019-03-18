ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A boy died after being struck by a car in the Central West End Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the 4140 block of Delmar Boulevard around 8 a.m.
An official with the St. Louis Fire Department told News 4 the child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. About two hours after the incident, police said the 12-year-old had died of his injuries.
The boy's mother told News 4 he was waiting for the bus when the accident occurred.
A St. Louis Public School District official confirmed to News 4 that the boy, identified by his mother as Trent, was a fifth grader at Farragut Elementary School. The official said grief counselors were called to the school Monday.
"Our focus today, and in the days to come, is on the students and staff of Farragut Elementary," read the statement from the school district. "The death of a student is a heartbreaking blow to a school community, and we are doing all we can to provide grief counseling and other services through our crisis team."
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a silver car with a broken front windshield. Police appeared to be talking to a person who was standing next to the vehicle.
No other information has been released.
