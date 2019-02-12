UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police say two suspects who robbed a victim, taking a phone in University City on Thursday afternoon, have been arrested.
Gerard Sharp, Jr., 20, is charged with second-degree robbery. A 14-year-old suspect was also arrested. Police say both suspects admitted to the crime.
Police say they approached the victim in the 6800 block of Kingsbury around 2:45 p.m. and demanded the victim’s phone. Washington University students often walk in this area.
The two took the victim’s phone and then fled.
This is the second robbery near the Wash U campus within a day. A woman was attacked and had her phone stolen on the Big Bend MetroLink platform Wednesday morning.
Police say Sharp is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond. The teenage suspect is being held in the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.
