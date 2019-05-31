NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old boy and two adults were wounded in a shooting in North City Thursday evening.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Holly and Rosalie just before 7:00 p.m.
A 20-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were shot multiple times in the leg. The teen suffered a minor graze wound to the leg.
All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the adults were listed in critical, stable condition and the teen was listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
