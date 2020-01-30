The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble, which is just west of the Carr Square neighborhood.
According to police, the boy found the gun outside and brought it into his home, where he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The gun was reportedly stolen from Springfield, Missouri.
BREAKING: @kmov has learned @SLMPD investigators are working a shooting in the 2800 block of Gamble St. This is at the corner of Leffingwell Ave. A #police department spokesman tells #KMOV the person shot is a 10 year old. Family members and an ambulance are headed to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/x0ceRcv6xy— Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) January 29, 2020
The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition following the incident.
