ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A child was shot early Monday in north St. Louis.

According to police, a 27-year-old man said he was getting out of his car in the 5200 block of Gilmore when a suspect fired shots at him around 2:45 a.m. One of the bullets hit a 9-year-old boy who was inside of a nearby home.

'Number one in the worst way' | St. Louis breaks record of most children shot in 2020 Teddy bears, candles, and a message of hope were along the fence line on Laclede in the Central West End; hope for justice for two lives lost to gun violence.

The man was shot in the arm and torso. The boy suffered a graze wound to the foot. They were both taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.

This is the seventh shooting this month involving a juvenile. Last year, 261 kids were injured in shootings and treated between St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon.