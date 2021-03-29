A child was shot in the foot and a man was shot in the back just after 3 a.m. on Gilmore in north St. Louis. Police described their injuries as not critical.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A child was shot early Monday in north St. Louis.

According to police, a 27-year-old man said he was getting out of his car in the 5200 block of Gilmore when a suspect fired shots at him around 2:45 a.m. One of the bullets hit a 9-year-old boy who was inside of a nearby home. 

The man was shot in the arm and torso. The boy suffered a graze wound to the foot. They were both taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition. 

This is the seventh shooting this month involving a juvenile. Last year, 261 kids were injured in shootings and treated between St. Louis Children's Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon. 

