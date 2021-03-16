ROSEVILLE, CA. (KOVR) -- A tragic accident at a Roseville, California hotel left a 7-year-old boy in critical condition over the weekend.
Police said the boy was leaning on a window screen when it gave way, causing him to fall three stories at the Residence Inn on Freedom Way. Authorities do not believe the boy was pushed.
Reporter Renee Santos went inside of the hotel to examine the windows. She said the windows she saw were latched and stoppers were screwed in at the top to prevent the window from opening more than a few inches. She reported the opening is not even big enough for a small child to fit.
