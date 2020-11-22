ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Salem, Missouri boy drowned Sunday morning after the driver he was with entered a flooded road.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 6-year-old was inside a car with an adult when they entered a flooded road. The floodwater swept the car away. Eventually the boy and the adult got out of the car and both were swept downstream.
The driver was able to get to a safe place but the boy was swept farther downstream and later drowned. He was found before 8:30 a.m.
This happened on Highway TT near Crooked Creek in Dent County.
Dent County is 135 miles away from St. Louis.
