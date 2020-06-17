ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 5-year-old was injured Wednesday night in a north St. Louis shooting.
The incident happened on Ferry Street near North Florissant around 9:15 p.m.
According to police, the boy was riding in a car with his mother when the shooting occurred. The duo was not believed to be the intended target.
The 5-year-old suffered a minor leg leg injury, police said.
A 30-year-old woman was critically injured in the shooting.
In addition to the two people injured, police said a vehicle in the 4200 block of N. 21st Street sustained gunshot damage.
Information regarding any possible suspects has not been released.
Editor's Note: Police originally identified the child as being 4 years old.
