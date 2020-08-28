ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 4-year-old was among two people killed in a Thursday night crash in north St. Louis County.
The boy was in a car being driven by 25-year-old Jireh Hill when it was hit by a speeding minivan while turning from Halls Ferry Road to Cozens Avenue around 9:15 p.m.
Hill and the unidentified boy were pronounced dead following the crash. Two teens in the other car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Halls Ferry was closed or several hours while the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.