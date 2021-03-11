BELLEVILLE. Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old is in police custody after a robbery of a pizza delivery driver.
On Monday, police in Belleville responded to north Woodcrest Drive after a Domino's Pizza delivery driver. The driver told police he was delivering a pizza when he was approached by someone shining a flashlight in his face.
He wasn't sure if the suspect was armed. The driver dropped the pizza and his money bag and ran. The suspect took the items and the keys to his delivery vehicle from Caseyville.
Two days later, officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle eastbound on west Main Street from Illinois Route 157. After a brief pursuit, the suspects ran in the 100 block of south Woodcrest Drive. Both suspects, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested.
The 13-year-old was identified by police as the suspect in the pizza delivery driver robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.