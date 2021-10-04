ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a teenager in south St. Louis City Sunday night.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 16-year-old was shot by the boy in the 400 block of Hurck before 10 p.m. The teenager's mom drove him to the hospital following the shooting.
The teenager was later listed in critical, unstable condition. The suspect was taken into custody at the shooting scene and remanded to the Juvenile Courts.
