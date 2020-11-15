ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In an argument, an 11-year-old grabbed a gun and shot an older teen in north St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said an 11-year-old shot a 16-year-old in the 4900 block of Margaretta just before noon Saturday. Police said the two were arguing when the 11-year-old shot the teen in the arm and leg in the Penrose neighborhood.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Officers took the 11-year-old to Juvenile Courts.
The Penrose neighborhood has seen a 31% increase in aggravated assaults with a gun so far this year compared to last year. No other information was released.
