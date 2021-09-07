SELMA, CA (KGPE/CBS NEWSPATH) – Isabel Torres was making a routine visit to her brother’s home on Saturday when she heard a strange noise coming from inside.
“I knocked on the door, nobody opened the door. I heard a noise, but I wasn’t too sure what it was. I knew it sounded like a pellet gun,” she said.
According to police, that was the sound of 39-year-old Jorge Calleres shooting his ex-girlfriend in the face before running out of the house and forcing himself into Torres’ car – with her two children, two cousins and one niece inside.
“He shoved himself in there and put a gun to the back of my head and he told me to go...Telling me he was going to shoot me if I didn’t go faster,” recalled Torres.
Torres’ 10-year-old son Sergio then faked an asthma attack, which led to their release. “I could see the fear in my son’s eyes...He was saying, ‘excuse me sir, excuse me,’” she said.
The family was pushed out on the side of the freeway outside Fresno, where a pastor pulled over and assisted them. Shortly after, Calleres was apprehended in a neighborhood in southeast Fresno. Police said Calleres suffered medical issues and died an hour later.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted homicide, carjacking and kidnapping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.