FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Sunday, around 1130 p.m., a man apparently stole a box truck from a Grand Rental Station in the Metro East.
The morning of Christmas Eve, Fairview Heights police reported that video shows a man busting out the driver's window, starting the ignition, and taking off in the 14-foot truck.
The truck is described as a white 1999 Ford E-350 box truck with Grand Rental stickers. The license plate is Illinois tag 86178D.
Fairview Heights police are investigating and are looking for the public's help to find the truck.
If you spot the vehicle, reach out to the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100. Police advise people to avoid approaching the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.