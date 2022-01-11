Box truck fire closes I-44 during afternoon rush hour

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-44 were closed Tuesday afternoon near Jamieson in South City due a box truck being on fire.
The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m. Nearby residents said they heard an explosion. The fire was knocked down before 4:30 p.m. All lanes on the interstate were closed for a time. Two eastbound lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m. All eastbound lanes opened a short time later. Three westbound lanes are still closed.
The St. Louis Fire Department reported no injuries as a result of the box truck fire. They said a different incident resulted in one person being assessed by Webster Groves first responders.
Other information was not immediately known.
