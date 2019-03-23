PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The Bowling Green School District is mourning Saturday after a car crash left one high school senior dead and another critically injured.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol(MSHP), Kaleo Dade, 18, and Kyle Horner, 17, were driving down Route E just north of Route MM around 7:30 p.m. Friday when they struck a deer in the road. The collision caused Dade's 2006 Ford Focus to travel off the road, striking an embankment.
An MSHP report indicates Dade was not wearing a seat belt while Horner was.
Officials said Dade died at the scene and Horner was air lifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
Family and friends of the students gathered at Bowling Green High School(BGHS) for a balloon release to lift each other up.
"I don't think anyone is doing well," BGHS football player Jacob Bowen said. "It has not set in yet."
The school's football team walked onto the field in a tunnel of those mourning Dade, with his number two jersey out front.
Bowling Green R-1 Superintendent Dr. Matt Frederickson released the following statement about the tragic accident:
Dear Bowling Green Families,
As you may already know, this has been a tragic weekend in our BGR-1 community. A devastating car accident resulted in the death of Kaleo Dade a senior at Bowling Green High School. The accident occurred on Friday evening, and another student, Kyle Horner, had to be air evacuated and is in critical condition.
I know our community is hurting and overwhelmed by this horrific news. Our main focus at this point is about support as we take care of the families, our students, staff and all who are impacted by this loss. This Monday, we will have additional counselors available for students who may need support over the loss of a friend and classmate.
Please know that our sympathy, concern and prayers are with the families during this difficult time. There has been an outpouring of love and understanding throughout the district, and I'm proud of our close, caring BGR-1 community.
It's difficult to understand or make sense of such tragedies, but we'll do everything possible to continue supporting those around us in the coming days.
Very Sincerely, Dr. Frederickson
