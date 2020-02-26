ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester said he is still evaluating whether or not he will continue to play hockey; his comments come more than two weeks after he suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during a game in Anaheim.
The incident happened during the first period of the Blues-Ducks game on February 11. He later underwent a procedure to restore his heart’s normal rhythm and returned to St. Louis.
READ: Bouwmeester thanks first responders for 'quick actions'
Although he says he has not decided not on his future, Blues GM Armstrong says Bouwmeester will not play the rest of the season and will be evaluated at a later date.
Bouwmeester says he will continue to undergo tests in St. Louis and California.
The 36-year-old has spent 17 years in the NHL, more than six with Blues, recording 424 points in 1,240 games.
