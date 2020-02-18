ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester returned to St. Louis Sunday night, days after undergoing a successful Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator procedure, the defenseman said in a statement Tuesday.
Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on the bench during the first period of the Blues-Ducks game in Anaheim on February 11.
READ: Jay Bouwmeester's ICD procedure considered a success, Blues say
The 36-year-old later underwent a procedure to restore his heart’s normal rhythm at UC Irvine Medical Center in Anaheim. The team said after being released from the hospital in Anaheim, he would return to St. Louis and be monitored by physicians from Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
READ: Jay Bouwmeester 'doing well' after suffering cardiac episode during Blues-Ducks game
Tuesday, he released the following statement:
I would sincerely like to thank all of the trainers from both the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks, as well as all of the first responders, the Anaheim medical staff and the team at the UCI Medical Center for their quick actions on Feb. 11.
Our family has felt the support of the entire National Hockey League family and the city of St. Louis during this time. We have all been greatly comforted by your genuine concern.
On Sunday evening, I returned to St. Louis and I am on the road to recovery. My wife and daughters are forever grateful for everyone's support and we will continue to have a positive outlook for our future.
