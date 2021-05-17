FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenager from Bourbon, Missouri drowned while swimming in the Meramec River Sunday night.
William Bergner Jr. was attempting to swim across the Meramec River near the campground boat access when he got exhausted and went under the water’s surface around 6:30 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital later in the evening.
No other information has been released.
