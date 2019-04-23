Reports out of Busch Stadium Tuesday indicate that the Cardinals have made a decision regarding how Carlos Martinez will be utilized when he returns from the injured list.
Despite Martinez's track record as a successful starting pitcher, a role invariably more valuable than that of a successful relief pitcher, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters Tuesday that Martinez will pitch out of the bullpen upon his return. According to reports from Shidlt's session with the media, the team consulted Martinez on his role, and it does not believe him to be in a place physically where he can sustain necessary intensity for the duration of longer outings. Martinez has been ramping up his throwing program in recent weeks, with an eye on his return.
So into relief he goes.
Whether this plan is temporary or a peek into the new normal in the career of the Cardinals right-hander following numerous health hang-ups remains to be seen. The news doesn't seem to bode well for his return to the Cardinals starting rotation any team soon, anyway.
When the club signed Martinez to a five-year contract extension in 2017--a deal that sets his annual salary at $11.7 million through 2021--it seemed like a bargain considering the numbers he is capable of posting as a starting pitcher. As a reliever, however, his impact will be comparatively limited in terms of the amount of innings he'll have the opportunity to throw for the team.
Though the Cardinals would be right to consider Martinez a strong late-inning weapon--and don't get this twisted, he'll probably tear it up in that role--the reality of the statistics in his three full seasons as a starter suggest his ominous shift to full-time reliever is not a benefit to the Cardinals overall.
According to FanGraphs, Martinez posted 3.3, 3.2, and 3.2 Wins Above Replacement respectively from 2015-2017 as a starter. That total of 9.7 WAR in those three seasons ranked 22nd among all MLB starters. That, my friends, is what we call an ace.
In 2018, not even Josh Hader, with his remarkable numbers in 81.1 innings, was that valuable. His WAR last season was 2.7. Only two relievers in MLB, Blake Treinen and Edwin Diaz, were more valuable in 2018 than Martinez was in each of his full seasons as a starter. Could Martinez match those guys in a full campaign out of the bullpen?
With a sterling 1.47 ERA in 15 relief appearances (18.1 innings) last season, Martinez compiled a total of 0.3 WAR, according to FanGraphs. Even if we're generous and assume that same high level of production going forward, it's unlikely Martinez would accumulate much beyond 1.0-1.5 WAR over a full season of relief. In his 18 starts before shifting to relief last season, Martinez compiled 1.8 WAR. Jordan Hicks, for another point of reference, accumulated a total of 0.5 WAR in 2018.
There's just no comparison. Relief pitchers, even elite ones, are simply not as valuable as elite starters. When fully healthy, Carlos Martinez has been an elite starter.
So while the Cardinals bullpen gets stronger as a result of this news, it's hard to argue the pitching staff as a whole does the same. Though Martinez thrived in relief late last season, the effect of his absence on the rotation is one factor that left the Cardinals starting staff stumbling to the finish line in 2018.
The club touts its rotation depth as a strength, but the group is off to a rough start to open 2019. Prior to Tuesday's game, Cardinals starters have combined for an ERA of 5.11 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
As we saw last season when 10 different Cardinals pitchers made at least one start, attrition happens. Daniel Ponce de Leon making a spot start for Michael Wacha Tuesday night is the first example from the current season. More examples are likely to follow as the summer progresses, and it's a shame that Martinez won't be able to help stabilize things as a starter when it happens.
Given his history as a top major league starter, it's unfortunate that Martinez cannot compete as one when he returns. From what has been reported, his move to the bullpen is caused by circumstances beyond anyone's control. The limitations of his physical health have spurred this move. By all accounts, it is what it is.
Just be wary of the idea that Martinez's shift back to the bullpen is a good thing for the Cardinals. That just isn't true.
