ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 have been reopened after being closed due to weather-related accidents.
MoDOT said the southbound lanes were closed because of an accident in a tweet shortly after 8 a.m.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the accidents were caused because of ice on the roads.
South County police worked to clear vehicles which had crashed or driven off the highway. They said there have been no injuries.
Police said the highway had completely reopened by 10 a.m.
