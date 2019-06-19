MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MoDOT closed Route 141 near Earth City due to flooding Wednesday afternoon.
Officials told News 4 crews that both directions of the highway were shut down between Creve Coeur Airport Road and Creve Coeur Mill Road due to the water seeping over the roadway.
MoDOT said the northbound lanes were previously shut down Tuesday.
Earlier this week, floodwaters rose on Route 141 at the intersection of Sport Port Road, forcing crews to close traffic to one lane in each direction. Since then, floodwaters have continued to rise onto the road.
For more information on the road closure and potential detours, click here.
