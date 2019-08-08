CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Both directions of Ladue Road are closed just west of I-270 due to wires being down over the road.
Creve Coeur police say the wires are closed near the intersection of Falaise Drive.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.
