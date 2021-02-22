ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A stretch of Interstate 64 in St. Louis City will be closed Friday evening to allow crews to remove a bridge.
Both directions of the highway between Grand and Interstate 44, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street, will begin shutting down around 6:30 p.m., depending on weather conditions. The ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Market will be closed at 10 a.m. Thursday so equipment can be staged to demolish the Ewing Bridge. Detour routes for the closure will be marked.
The interstate and ramps should be open by 5 a.m. on March 1. One eastbound lane between Compton and Ewing will remain closed until late July when Ewing reopens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.