ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Both directions of Interstate 64 will be closed next weekend between Grand and Interstate 44 so girders can be set for Ewing Bridge.
At 6:30 p.m. July 9, MoDOT crews will start closing ramps in the area, including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Thirty minutes later, crews will begin closing lanes in both directions of the interstate.
Marked detours will be in place during the closure. While the roadway is closed, drivers should consider taking Interstate 44 or Interstate 70 to get to the City of St. Louis. Drivers should also consider taking Interstate 270 or Interstate 255 to get into Illinois.
The ramps and lanes closed for the Ewing Bridge work should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 12.
A second closure along Interstate 64 is planned for the weekend of July 23-26 so crews can set girders for the 22nd Street Bridge. Other details regarding that planned closure have not yet been released.
