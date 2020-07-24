NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- Downed power lines have closed both directions of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.
The incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the interstate at Washington-Elizabeth before 8 a.m. Police said there are downed power lines across the highway and on the intersection of Dunn and Washington.
In addition to the interstate closure, both directions of Dunn Road at Washington are closed.
Officials said the closure could last until mid-day.
Ameren is on scene at this time.
