CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – All eastbound lanes and westbound lane of Interstate 44 in Crawford County are reopen following an early morning crash.
Just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed near the 210 mile marker.
The eastbound lanes reopened at 6:45 a.m., according to troopers. One westbound lane reopened less than ten minutes later. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said all westbound lanes reopened at 10:37 a.m.
No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.