PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An early morning crash shut down lanes of Interstate 55 Tuesday.
The accident occurred around 7 a.m. near Route Z. Only one lane of traffic in both directions remains open as emergency crews arrived to assist with a car in the grassy median.
According to MoDOT's Traveler Map, traffic is backed up for about miles in both directions.
Around 8:30 p.m., both directions of the highway were reopened.
No additional information has been released. News 4 will update as more becomes available.
