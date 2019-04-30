Crash near Pevely

PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An early morning crash shut down lanes of Interstate 55 Tuesday. 

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. near Route Z. Only one lane of traffic in both directions remains open as emergency crews arrived to assist with a car in the grassy median. 

According to MoDOT's Traveler Map, traffic is backed up for about miles in both directions.

Around 8:30 p.m., both directions of the highway were reopened.

No additional information has been released. News 4 will update as more becomes available. 

