MODOT AMEREN
MoDOT

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) ---Both directions of Interstate 270 near Page were reopened as Ameren updated utilities in the area Sunday morning. 

According to MoDOT, the highway was briefly shut down around 8:30 a.m. so Ameren crews can pull wires over the highway. 

All lanes were reopened by 8:30 a.m.

 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.