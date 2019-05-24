BOSTON (AP) — Boston's venerable Museum of Fine Arts has apologized to a group of minority middle school students who say they were subjected to racism by staff and some other patrons during a field trip.
Museum officials in a letter posted on its website Wednesday apologized to the students and staff at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in the city's Dorchester neighborhood for "a range of challenging and unacceptable experiences that made them feel unwelcome."
Principal Arturo Forrest tells The Boston Globe he was told that one museum staff member told the students "no food, no drink, and no watermelon." He heard other reports of museum security following his students while leaving white students alone.
Forrest said about 30 seventh grade students were on last week's field trip, all students of color.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.