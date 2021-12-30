Booster shots now required at Saint Louis University

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saint Louis University is requiring all students and staff to get a booster shot for the spring semester.
Students and SLUCare employees must get the booster by Jan. 3 while other staff members have until Feb. 28. Those who got an exemption for the vaccine mandate in the fall won't have to get another exemption for the spring.
The university already required proof of vaccination for students and staff who were physically on the St. Louis campus last semester.
