ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In less than 24 hours, the Biden Administration is set to make recommendations for more Americans to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the FDA approved a booster shot, or third dose of the vaccine, for immunocompromised individuals who got their first two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The expected recommendations from the White House would mean people who got their second dose of the vaccine eight months ago could start getting their third dose as early as mid-September.
Local pharmacies in the St. Louis City and County area said last week they were getting ready for the rollout of booster shots for immunocompromised patients. CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens locations are also accepting appointments for immunocompromised individuals, with CVS saying patients can schedule online. Select Walgreens locations are offering same-day walk-in appointments.
Both tell News 4 patients will be required to attest to their eligibility and should bring their vaccination record.
For St. Louis County resident Jacob Albert, having access to a third dose of the vaccine is important for him and his family. He has been battling Crohn’s Disease for over 20 years, and his wife is also immunocompromised.
"When you wake up every morning, you don't know what what's going to be like, you don't know the pain you're going to be in,” said Albert.
Despite both being fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the threat of the Delta variant remains a concern, especially for his wife who has no choice but to go to work in-person.
"We are in a difficult and a weird time, where we don't know, we just don't know,” said Albert.
Albert and his wife now both have CVS appointments this week for their third dose.
"We're taking extra precautions not only to protect ourselves but to protect our family, and to protect others in the community who are in a similar situation as us who are also immunocompromised, as well as everyone else in society," he said.
Today, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also gave the green light to the third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for “moderately to severely immunocompromised people due to a medical condition or combination of immunosuppressive medication or treatments.” DHSS says this includes the following:
- Immunocompromised due to solid organ transplant and taking immune suppressing medications
- Immunocompromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies
- Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)
- Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (eg., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndromes)
- Immunocompromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Immunocompromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response: high dose corticosteroids (ie.,≥ 20 mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blocker or other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory”
DHSS adds that individuals will not be required to provide documentation of their health status and people can receive a third dose where first and second doses are available.
"I would describe this as a completion dose, not really a booster dose,” said Dr. Shephali Wulff, System Director of Infectious Diseases for SSM Health.
Dr. Wulff says while she believes most people who are fully vaccinated will eventually need a third dose of a COVID vaccine, she wants to see what the data from vaccine companies say about the effectiveness of booster shots before making recommendations to otherwise healthy patients.
"But I think as of today, I would counsel anyone that has an immunocompromising condition who maybe is at risk for not having developed a good response from the first two doses to go ahead and get a third dose,” she said. “I think that’s safe and will be effective."
Dr. Wulff expects more data will become available in the next month and give a better indication as to if more people need a third dose soon.
“Prior to the Biden Administration’s announcement, I would’ve speculated that an additional dose would have been a slightly different formulation that was maybe more protective against Delta and some of the other variants of concern that might be evolving, just sort of similar to what happens with the annual influenza vaccine,” said Wulff.
When the third dose becomes available to more people, Wulff anticipates a similar rollout, but likely smoother rollout to what residents saw earlier this year now with more vaccine availability.
"I think nursing home patients are probably at the highest risk and should be given their third dose first, and then health care workers, and anyone who kid of works as a first responder would be my best guess,” said Wulff.
St. Louis County Heath Department and BJC tell say more information on the rollout of third dose vaccines will be announced Wednesday.
News 4 polled viewers on Twitter if they would get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 72 percent said yes, 22 percent said no, and six percent were still unsure.
