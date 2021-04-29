WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Students at Wentzville Middle School will go virtual starting Thursday after several students are believed to be COVID-19 positive.
In just nine hours the number of students believed to be positive for the coronavirus at the school jumped from 16 to 25. Currently, more than 400 students are home under quarantine orders.
“Numbers are changing literally by the minute, I would say that every time we trace a case, another case is added on top of that,” said Assistant Superintendent Jeri Labrot. “In talking with county health, this is a much faster transmission than we have seen in the past.”
The Wentzville Board of Education called a special meeting to make the decision to go all virtual Wednesday night. The school board is working to determine when would be the best date to return all students to the classroom.
