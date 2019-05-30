Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

St. Louis Blues' Carl Gunnarsson (4), of Sweden, is congratulated by Pat Maroon, rear, after he scored the winning goal against the Boston Bruins during the first overtime period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues Game 2 overtime winner was not for the faint of heart and KMOX's Chris Kerber called the historic win to perfection.

Listen to the excitement as Kerbs calls Carl Gunnarsson's first playoff goal... and the first Stanley Cup Final victory in Blues history.

KMOX tweeted the audio.

