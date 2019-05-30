ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Blues Game 2 overtime winner was not for the faint of heart and KMOX's Chris Kerber called the historic win to perfection.
Listen to the excitement as Kerbs calls Carl Gunnarsson's first playoff goal... and the first Stanley Cup Final victory in Blues history.
KMOX tweeted the audio.
This is what the @StLouisBlues first ever #StanleyCupFinal win sounded like... pic.twitter.com/uUJdqNUW4S— KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) May 30, 2019
