BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people are dead after a domestic disturbance ended in a shooting in St. Francois County Monday.
Investigators were called to the 9400 block of Woodleigh Drive near Bonne Terre around 6 a.m. for a call of gunshots.
The 71-year-old caller told 911 operators that she believed her grandson had shot her husband.
She heard two shots and then a third shot fired shortly after.
A second 911 call came in from a man who claimed he had been shot twice. During the call, the caller became unresponsive.
Officers found 66-year-old James Ray Lange dead in the living room of the room and 24-year-old Nicholas David Brown on a bedroom floor from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The incident is still under investigation by detectives with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Office.
